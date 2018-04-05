Morning Pointe hosts annual Activity Program Directors Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Morning Pointe Senior Living hosted its annual Activity Program Directors Conference, welcoming Life Enrichment Directors and Lantern Memory Care Program Directors from all 30 assisted living, personal care and Alzheimer’s memory care communities across the Southeast to its home office location in Chattanooga.
This talented team of activity professionals direct the day-to-day activities in our buildings creating engaging and Meaningful Days with residents and families and involving the greater community.