Morning Pointe of Calhoun resident Sue Moyer showed off her latest masterpiece during the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community’s regular craft hour recently.
“One of our housekeepers told me about a simple painting technique that creates a great marbling effect, and I decided to try it out with the residents,” explained Morning Pointe life enrichment director Keisha Cox. “The residents loved it and want to do more! Many of them find it quite therapeutic to get in touch with their creative side.”