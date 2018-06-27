Morning Pointe celebrates “Nursing Assistants Week”

CALHOUN, Ga. -- During “Nursing Assistants Week”, Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents and associates celebrated their team of certified nursing assistants and resident assistants for their hard work and dedication to residents and families. The associates were honored with treats and “Thank You” for a job well done.
“We are proud to honor our CNAs and RAs who do such a wonderful job with our residents,” says Lisa Caldwell, life enrichment director at Morning Pointe. “Our seniors and associates love and appreciate them for making a difference in their lives.”
Behind every Meaningful Day(tm) is a team of associates who are making their mark in the lives of seniors, their loved ones and the greater community. To learn more about associates who are making their mark, visit www.morningpointe.com/makeyourmark.
Pictured, Paulette Greene, business office manager, and Callison Howell, resident assistant, enjoyed receiving treats during “Nursing Assistants Week” at Morning Pointe of Calhoun.