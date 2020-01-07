Morning Pointe of Calhoun is ready to ring in the new year! The assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community’s residents welcomed 2020 with a celebration featuring entertainment by local performer Captain Jack. “It was so exciting to see our assisted living and memory care wings come together to celebrate the new year,” said Morning Pointe life enrichment director Keisha Cox.
