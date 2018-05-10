Morning Pointe associate creates “Meaningful Days” for residents

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Keisha Cox, resident assistant at Morning Pointe of Calhoun always knows what day it is. When it comes to monthly and annual observances, Cox doesn’t hesitate to share the special events with the residents at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community.
Going above and beyond, she enjoys putting the finishing touches on crafts, teaching the seniors how to make bunnies out of washcloths among other nifty activities.
Pictured, Nancy McDaniel, Ann West and Keisha Cox make adorable washcloth bunnies during craft time at Morning Pointe of Calhoun.