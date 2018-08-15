Morning Pointe and Kindred at Home offer Virtual Reality Dementia Tour for community members

The old proverb says that in order to truly understand someone, we must walk two moons in that person’s moccasins. Thanks to Morning Pointe of Calhoun and Kindred at Home, community members were able to walk those two moons—or at least a few minutes—in the moccasins of those with dementia as part of a virtual reality dementia tour. Through the power of virtual reality, community members were able to experience simulated dementia, and the event was a remarkable success, drawing a large crowd.
“The tour enables caregivers to experience for themselves the physical and mental challenges faced by those with dementia,” explains Lisa Caldwell, the Life Enrichment Director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun. “Karen Rodriguez, resident assistant at Morning Pointe of Calhoun, explained how hard it was to complete the simplest of tasks. She understands now how the residents feel when trying to do their daily tasks. It was a great experience for everyone involved. [We hope] to learn from the experience to…better serve our residents.”
Morning Pointe of Calhoun would like to thank Trina Robertson with Kindred at Home for coordinating and leading the tours.
Pictured, Morning Pointe of Calhoun resident assistants Karen Rodriguez and Robin Patterson prepare for the virtual reality dementia tours, presented in partnership with Kindred at Home.