Through two weeks of early voting in Gordon County, more than 5,500 voters cast their ballots at the Board of Elections and Voter Registration office.
Shea Hicks, the Gordon County Board of Elections chairperson, said a total of 5,538 voters participated in early voting through Saturday. Included in that total were the 411 voters who took advantage of the Saturday voting opportunity. There were a total of 2,636 voters through the first week of early voting.
The early voting total through two weeks represents 17.3 percent of the 32,013 eligible voters. Hicks has estimated up to 15,000 voters could hit the polls for the Nov. 6 general election.
The early voting period continues through Friday at the elections office at 215 N. Wall St. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Election Day, Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Voters can go to the MyVoterPage on the secretary of state’s website — visit mvp.sos.ga.gov — to verify their polling location beforehand.
A sample ballot and a review of the proposed constitutional amendments and statewide referendum questions can be downloaded from this story online at calhountimes.com. A sample ballot can also be found in last Saturday’s edition of the Calhoun Times.