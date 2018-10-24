Editor's note: Download the PDF of a sample ballot in this story. A review of the proposed constitutional amendments and statewide referendum questions can also be downloaded.
The first week of early voting in Gordon County saw more than 2,600 cast their ballots for the Nov. 6 general election.
Shea Hicks, the Gordon County Board of Elections chairperson, said a total of 2,636 voters participated in early voting, which started Oct. 15.
“That a lot to see,” Hicks said of the first week of early voting, adding this election’s turnout tracks higher than the 2014 midterm election.
An estimated 13,000 to 15,000 voters out of 32,013 of those eligible in the county are expected to take part this election season, Hicks previously said. And voters can continue to vote early this week.
The Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 215 N. Wall St. is the only location for the early voting period. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday. There will also be a Saturday opportunity for early voting this week, with the office opening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting continues next week, Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.
Hicks encouraged participation in early voting and Saturday voting to avoid the anticipated lines on Election Day. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and will close at 7 p.m. Voters can go to the MyVoterPage on the secretary of state’s website — visit mvp.sos.ga.gov — to verify their polling location beforehand.
Those wishing for an absentee ballot by mail can go online to gordoncounty.org and print out an application on the board of elections page or call 706-629-7781. Ballots have to be returned, either in person or by mail, to the elections office on or before Nov. 6. The elections office webpage also has access to sample ballots and other election related materials for voters.