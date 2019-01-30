The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presented its 59th Annual Meeting on Jan. 22 at Belmont Baptist Church. Considered the Chamber’s signature event, the Annual Meeting included a series of presentations, honors, awards, installations and celebrations. More than 250 attended the event, which was sponsored by 22 Chamber member organizations.
Chamber President Kathy Johnson began with general remarks about the Chamber and its place in the business community.
The Rev. Stephen Williams, the pastor of Belmont Baptist Church, offered the invocation before yielding the podium to 2018 Chamber Board Chairman Jim Rosencrance, a retired manufacturing executive. Rosencrance began with introductions and sponsor recognitions.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer delivered a tribute to John D. Meadows, the former state representative and lifetime servant to Calhoun-Gordon County who passed away in November.
Immediately following Palmer’s remarks, a video of an event honoring Meadows at the state Capitol was shown. During the Atlanta event, a mezzanine at the Capitol was designated as a permanent tribute to Meadows, whose entire family was in attendance.
Brandi Hayes with Calhoun City Schools presented John Richardson, the owner of Learning Labs, the Chamber’s prestigious Business Commitment to Education Award in recognition of the family-owned business’ considerable support of local education.
Following that presentation, Rosencrance resumed the podium and saluted the retiring board members, then introduced a series of committee announcements. These announcements gave each committee chair an opportunity to share their group’s primary accomplishments over the previous year.
Rosencrance followed with his closing remarks and then presented the Chairman’s Award to Hayes with Calhoun City Schools.
At that point, Rosencrance installed Paul Worley, Assistant City Administrator with the City of Calhoun, as the 2019 chairman of the board and relinquished his gavel.
Worley then presented Rosencrance with an honorary gavel and reflection book. He then offered opening remarks referencing his desire to serve Calhoun-Gordon County to the best of his ability and to do so with a heart for service.
Johnson followed with the presentation of Keep It In The County Legacy Awards to AdventHealth Gordon, City of Calhoun, Starr Mathews Agency and Synovus, four organizations which have sponsored the shop-local campaign since its creation a decade ago.
Pete Weber accepted on behalf of the hospital while Palmer accepted on behalf of the city. Jim Mathews accepted for his family-owned insurance agency and Barry Blevins represented Synovus. Keep It In The County is a signature program of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and has become more popular over the years, currently showing 24 sponsors for the upcoming year.
The Chamber’s 59th Annual Meeting was sponsored by 22 corporate sponsors.
Gold-level sponsors were AdventHealth Gordon, City of Calhoun, Gordon County, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia E.M.C. and Starr Mathews Agency.
Silver-level sponsors were Chick-fil-A at Calhoun, First Bank of Calhoun, Fox Systems, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Gordon County Schools, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Community Bank, Hamilton Health System, Mannington Mills, North Georgia National Bank, Royal Thai, Santek Waste Services, Shaw Industries Group, Synovus, William R. Thompson, Attorney at Law, and Vaughn & Clements.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.