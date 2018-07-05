More than 30 4-H’ers Earn Rewards Trip to Lake Winnepesaukah

On Friday, June 29, over thirty 4-H’ers and six volunteers traveled to Lake Winnepesaukah for a summer rewards trip for those youth that met the requirements for the participation incentive trip. Because 4-H is a part of the University of Georgia, the incentive system is called Bulldog Bucks and any 4-H age youth that participates in 4-H activities can earn Bulldog Bucks. Bulldog Bucks are earned for any activity outside of regular school club meetings, and those youth that earn 50 or more Bulldog Bucks receive a free trip to Lake Winnepesaukah during the summer.
Competing in the cornerstone program of 4-H, Project Achievement, earns a 4-H’er 30 Bulldog Bucks, and any other team competition they participate in earns them 8 Bulldog Bucks. Serving as a teen leader for younger 4-H’ers or leading community service projects earns 5 Bulldog Bucks for each activity, and donations to others’ service projects generally earn between 3 and 10 Bulldog Bucks. Participants in most other activities and events earn 3 Bulldog Bucks for each one they attend.
Those that earn at least 50 Bulldog Bucks receive the free trip; those that earn over 100 get recognized at the annual Gordon County 4-H Awards Ceremony and receive a free t-shirt designating their membership in the “Over the Top” Club, and the highest earning 4-H’er in each of the three age divisions Cloverleaf, Junior, and Senior, receive special recognition and a plaque as the Outstanding 4-H’er of the Year for their extraordinary participation in 4-H events.
For more information, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.