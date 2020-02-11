Though the heavy rainfall and related storms that had been forecast for the early morning hours of Tuesday did not come to pass, most of Northwest Georgia remained under a severe weather outlook advisory from the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS in Peachtree City, a quarter inch to a half inch of additional rainfall was expected throughout the remainder of the day Tuesday, and while the potential for a flash flood threat had decreased, flooding of rivers, streams and creeks will continue through the remainder of the week.
A few thunderstorms could become strong, with an isolated severe storm possible. The primary hazards from any severe thunderstorm would be damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
The NWS says strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of western Georgia Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The main threats are damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes.
Additional heavy rain on Wednesday night and Thursday will further increase flooding concerns across the area as dozens of roads have been closed due to high water levels.
The threat of storms this week comes on the heels of a storms last week that spawned an EF-0 in the area of East Plainview Road on Thursday morning. Several homes and other structures were damaged, said Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris, but no one was injured.
The tornado was packing maximum winds of 85 mph and was on the ground for approximately two to three minutes, creating a path 2.1 miles long and with a maximum width of 200 yards. The following is a survey summary from the National Weather Service:
“During the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 6, within a fast-moving line of strong to severe thunderstorms, a brief tornado touched along the Bartow/Gordon county line in northwest Georgia. The worst of the damage was confined to a small area along East Plainview Road SE, where 10-12 large trees were uprooted and a manufactured home sustained significant damage (entire roof ripped off and slight movement off its foundation). Trees and debris were seen thrown to the north which is nearly perpendicular to the east-northeast storm movement. Homes on either side of this location sustained some roof damage as well but no significant structural damage was noted. The tornado continued east-northeast hitting another home and lifting/damaging part of its front deck. A few small trees were snapped along Shope Lake Road SE. It is just east of this point where the tornado dissipated.”
Gordon County officials said in a press release that they are “very thankful and blessed that no injuries or fatalities resulted from this weather event and want to extend a thank you to all public servants and others who assisted in this joint effort of taking care of our citizens.”