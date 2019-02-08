Moose Lodge helps needy families

The Calhoun Moose Lodge held a Santa's Little Helpers fundraising event on Dec. 1 to raise money to help the community through the Christmas season.
Members and guests made donations, cake walked and bought chicken and dressing plates to raise the funds needed. Local veteran and musician Jerry Gayton provided a free music show, and Paul Ray provided a free karaoke show that Saturday night. They used the funds to buy Christmas for two needy families and one elderly person, paid a needy family's power bill, and sent monetary donations to eight elderly home bound, sick or injured people.
“We would like to thank everyone that helped make this possible.” said Juddie Campbell, the lodge administrator.