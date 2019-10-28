Mohawk Industries, the largest employer in Gordon County, opened its new Career Center on Monday with a ribbon cutting that marked the official launch of a brand new resource for job seekers in the Northwest Georgia region.
The new Career Center is housed on the company's Calhoun campus, located at 196 S. Industrial Blvd. Its doors will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Job seekers can visit to apply for open positions through the region, check the status of their applications, or inquire about other career opportunities at Mohawk.
“Our new Career Center showcases Mohawk as a global flooring leader that values each person who contributes to our shared success,” Vice President of Human Resources Rod Wedemeier said. “We’re providing a world-class applicant experience so potential employees can feel great about joining our team, where one in every eight employees has been with the company 25 years or more.”
The Career Center is staffed with five recruiting professionals with a track record of helping people align their skills and expertise with available opportunities locally in Gordon County as well as in Whitfield, Murray and Chattooga counties. Mohawk will continue accepting applications online, and the staff at the hiring center is available to answer questions and provide technical support throughout the process.
“One of the most exciting things about the new Career Center is that it provides a ‘one stop shop’ for people throughout the hiring and onboarding process,” Director of Talent Management Becky Redd said. “The Career Center also hosts our extensive orientation program designed to give new hires a first-class experience.”
In early 2020, the company plans to open a second career center in Dalton, Georgia that will provide a similar streamlined approach to hiring and onboarding.
“Mohawk is proud to employ almost 9,000 talented and dedicated men and women in Northwest Georgia,” Wedemeier said. “Our new Career Centers are just one of the ways we’re fulfilling the business’ commitment to reinvest in our people.”
The new Career Center along with world-class safety standards, award-winning training, customizable benefits packages and a nationally recognized apprenticeship program are all part of Mohawk’s holistic value proposition for employees.
To learn more about the company’s employment opportunities visit mohawkcareers.com or the new Calhoun Career Center.