Mohawk United Way tours

Pictured, from left, are United Way of Gordon County Executive Director Jennifer Latour, Maria Guzman, Jamie Welborn, Becky Hale, Becky Redd, Valerie Barney, Paul De Cock, Steve Bevan, Casey Lewis and Rod Wedemeier.

 Contributed

Mohawk Industries’ United Way campaign is underway, and nearly to 50 Mohawk Flooring associates went on United Way Impact Tours recently to see their United Way dollars in action.

Participants were able to visit the Voluntary Action Center, George Chambers Resource Center and Family Resource Center/Prevent Child Abuse – all United Way of Gordon County community partners.

Based on their recent experiences, Mohawk has generously agreed to donate their time and needed supplies to help fill the gaps.

