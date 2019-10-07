Mohawk Industries’ United Way campaign is underway, and nearly to 50 Mohawk Flooring associates went on United Way Impact Tours recently to see their United Way dollars in action.
Participants were able to visit the Voluntary Action Center, George Chambers Resource Center and Family Resource Center/Prevent Child Abuse – all United Way of Gordon County community partners.
Based on their recent experiences, Mohawk has generously agreed to donate their time and needed supplies to help fill the gaps.