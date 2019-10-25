On a rainy and chilly night, the run game and turnovers led the Model Blue Devils (4-4, 4-1 region) to a key region victory over the Gordon Central Warriors (2-6, 2-3 region), 21-0.
Gordon Central couldn’t find the end zone all night against an aggressive Blue Devil defense that produced five turnovers.
The Warriors' offense started off the game with a costly turnover, as quarterback Nelson Gravitt was picked off early by Model’s Richmond Sims, who returned it deep into Gordon Central territory. A 25-yard run by Model’s Joseph Wallace on the first play after the turnover set up a one-yard score from quarterback Sam Silvers to make it 6-0.
As the first half went on, both defenses settled in and didn’t allow much room for either offense to move. Gordon Central successfully converted a fake punt late in the first half, but Gravitt was picked off deep in Model territory by Drew Tanner.
After the half, the Model defense kept up the heat on the Warriors offense, forcing another three interceptions. One of those three INTs was returned 30 yards for a pick six by Model’s Troy Arnold to make it 21-0 early in the fourth quarter.
“The defense played great all night, but at times we couldn’t wrap up and that hurt us in big spots of the game," Warriors head coach T.J. Hamilton said. "On offense, we were hurting ourselves with penalties and bad snaps, which led to just poor overall play.”
Gordon Central did have one bright spot on offense and that was running back Jordan Boone, who finished the night with 105 rushing yards. Gravitt had a rough night through the air, finishing with just 49 yards passing, completing just 5-12 passes with three interceptions. Gravitt would exit the game in the third quarter with an apparent injury.
“Boone is a monster for us in there," Hamilton said. "He runs, he plays defense, he just does a little bit of everything. Boone really kept running hard all night and should we he can do.”
The Blue Devils were led on offense by running back Joseph Wallace, who finished the night with 96 yards rushing. The defense was the key for Model tonight as they forced five interceptions.
Gordon Central will play host to Rockmart next Friday, Nov. 1 for Senior Night at Ratner Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.