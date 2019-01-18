To celebrate Monday’s holiday, a memorial musical tribute service will take place in Calhoun on Sunday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Friendship Baptist Church, starting at 4 p.m.
The ecumenical service, with the theme of “unity,” at 452 W. Line St. will be open to the public and will consist of both local speakers and those who have traveled to town for the special event.
The keynote speakers at the service will include Pastor Terrence Shields — from Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Rome – Gordon County Judge Richard Parker, Amanda Wilson Tate and Jalen Hamilton.
In addition, the event will not only serve as a tribute Martin Luther King Jr., but it will also honor Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, who was named the chief in 2018 following the retirement of Chief Gary Moss.
The service will be immediately followed by the Coretta Scott King Reception at McConnell Road Community Center, 115 McConnell Road. The service and reception will include musical performances by local and out-of-town groups.
Event Chairman Walter Harris, who joined the event committee in 1998, said the celebration is all about not forgetting the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
“I really want our movement to move further up and get bigger,” Harris said. “We’re going to get back to having the march next year, from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the courthouse. People have been asking us to bring it back.”
Harris said one of the traditions in the area is to have a march in honor of the historical figure, and due to lack of participation, they haven’t had it for the past three or so years. But the chairman wants to bring back the march starting in 2020.
“This is a special event to honor the Dr. and keep his dream alive in Calhoun,” Harris said.
For more information on Sunday’s MLK celebration, contact event chairman Walter Harris at 706-263-4584.