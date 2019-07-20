Georgia 4-H is providing an exciting opportunity for 6th-8th grade students to engage in the engineering design process, teamwork, critical thinking and positive youth development.
This event will include hands-on engineering workshops, as well as an opportunity to showcase their prior work in the area of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing, the 2019 event will be astronomy-themed: The Great Space Race.
This event will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton. Deadline for registering is Wednesday, Aug. 7, at a cost of $5 per person.
For more information contact Allie Griner at the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
4-H summertime special at Six Flags
Six Flags is sponsoring 4-H Days from July 1 to Sept. 2. Tickets are valid until Dec. 29. 4-H’ers and guests can visit the Six Flags theme park any operating day for just $35.99 plus tax per person; children two years and younger are free.
This amount is a savings of more than $28 per person and $1.50 from every ticket sold will be returned to Gordon County 4-H.
To order tickets online you will use the promo code “GA4H” and enter it on the Six Flags website.
To access the discounted tickets, go to www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia. On the upper right hand side, in the box that says “Enter Promo Code,” enter “GA4H”. Click on “GO” and a box will pop up, then select the “GA 4-H Admission Ticket” and complete the order process.
Get your goat (or lamb)
Youth who are rising 1st-12th grade students are eligible to show goats and lambs through Gordon County 4-H. Basic requirements include purchasing an animal, building a safe location to keep your animal and providing your animal with high quality feed and veterinary care throughout the project.
Youth participating in a goat or lamb project would also need a way to transport themselves and their animal to and from shows. Gordon County 4-H provides ongoing educational support to the project, including site visits, feeding recommendations, showing demonstrations and a livestock show team manual of information.
Animals must be in your possession and registered with the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office by July 31.
For more information about the Gordon County 4-H Livestock Show Team contact Tim Street at the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
4-H Calendar
July 23-26: Georgia 4-H State Congress