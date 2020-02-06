Murray County resident Eric Roberts said he just wants to know where his daughter is, regardless of the circumstances behind her disappearance.
Keeslyn Noell Roberts, 20, of Chatsworth, was reported missing to the Murray County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 18, but she was last spotted that same day at the Flying J truck stop in Resaca. Her vehicle and belongings were found in the parking lot there two days later.
Eric Roberts said his daughter was confronted by an employee of the store in a kitchen area, somewhere customers are not allowed. She dropped a backpack that contained her ID, debit card, cash and phone charger as she fled the scene. A press release from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office confirms deputies were called to the truck stop that day about a suspicious female. Members of her family found the car there on Jan. 20.
Speculation has abounded as the story has spread across social media because 21-year-old Caleb Nathaniel Smith, also from Chatsworth, was reported missing and last seen from the same location on Jan. 16. His body was found Sunday, Feb. 2, in a wooded, marshy area in the northwestern part of Gordon County near Sugar Valley.
Gordon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Robert Paris said Thursday that there is zero evidence the cases are related, and Eric Roberts, who said he's been in communication with the Smith family, confirmed that his daughter and Smith do not appear to have known each other.
Murray County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport confirmed that his agency also has no reason to believe the two cases are related. He said his detectives have been communicating daily with Gordon officials in attempt to find Keeslyn Roberts.
"We are exploring every avenue we can to find Miss Roberts," he said Thursday.
Davenport noted that there is an active probation violation warrant out of Whitfield County for Keesyln Roberts and that, so far, the investigation has not turned up any mitigating circumstances related to her disappearance.
Eric Roberts said there had been rumor that his daughter was at her boyfriend's house, but he said that individual told Eric Roberts he had not seen Keeslyn Roberts for several days prior to her disappearance.
Eric Roberts also said he feels like the detective in Murray County who is handling the case, Eric White, is not doing enough. He says that department has not tried to get video from the Flying J or checked Keeslyn Robert's phone records or location.
Keeslyn Roberts likely had her phone with her, as it was not found in the bag she dropped or her vehicle, but her father said calls go straight to voicemail.
"He (White) has no sympathy, the way he was talking to me," said Eric Roberts. "He said there is nothing else he can do."
Eric Roberts said he has provided the sheriff's department in Murray with a list of names and other information, but he feels like they aren't investigating anything he's given them. He said he feels like Gordon officials have been more helpful so far.
Eric Roberts acknowledged the warrant for his daughter's arrest and that she has had a history of drug use, but he added that those details should be irrelevant when a person is missing.
"That's the most hurtful thing, that no one is doing anything for my daughter, saying they can't do this or this or this because there's no point," he said.
The GCSO press release on the department's website says the warrant for Keeslyn Roberts was issued on Jan. 17 from Whitfield County Superior Court, one day before she was reported missing.
The press release also notes that there are currently four open missing person cases in Gordon County, dating from 1993 to 2019. The missing people in those cases, and the years they were reported missing, include: Roy A. Guyton, 1993; Stephanie R. Davis, 2008; Michelle Lynn Gibson, 2016; and Rebekah S. Adler, 2019.
The press releases stressed that none of the cases are connected and that there is no reason to believe that any of these people even knew one another. It also emphasized that none of those individuals were reported missing from a truck stop.
Anyone with information about the location of Keeslyn Roberts is being asked to call the Murray County Sheriff's Office at 706-695-4592 or the Gordon County Sheriff's Office at 706-629-1244.