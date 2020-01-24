The inaugural Calhoun Recreation Department Miracle Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m.
The run will benefit Camp New Adventure and The Winner’s Club of Calhoun, two organizations that serve adults and children in Gordon County with special needs, mental, physical or emotional challenges.
Camp New Adventure is the only summer day camp for challenged students in the Gordon County and Calhoun City school systems. Some of the activities they offer include arts and crafts, bowling, swimming, games, watching movies, singing songs and eating meals out in the community together. Similarly, The Winner’s Club serves children and adults through 21 years of age.
The club provides participants with mentors, self-esteem building opportunities, a family support system, community involvement and individualized tutoring to enhance their educational performance.
Recreation Coordinator Amber Broome said the two organizations were selected to receive the funds raised through the run because of the services they provide to the community and their longstanding relationship with the department.
“These are two local agencies that use our facilities often and really help the community with the services they provide,” Broome said. “This event will help those children and the adults have a great summer. The money raised will increase what they’re able to do together and help them expand their offerings.”
The Miracle Run will begin at the black and yellow playground pavilion at the recreation department and will follow the path of the walking trail throughout the park.
It will end back at the playground pavilion and will cover approximately 2.5 miles.
Registration is $30 up until Feb. 24, after which it kicks up to $40. The fee drops to $25 per person for groups of 10 or more. Half of all registration fees will go toward the organization of the registrant’s choice. The other half covers the cost of a run T-shirt, water and snacks.
For more information about the run, contact Broome at abroome@calnet-ga.net or Race Director Laura Carter at lcarter@calnet-ga.net.