A CPD officer caught three minors on the roof of a Red Bud Road building; the three are reported to have been in possession of alcohol and spray paint, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Three minors were arrested by the CPD and charged with criminal trespass and possession of alcohol under the age of 21.
On Thursday around 6:30 p.m., an officer responded to a reference that minors had been breaking into a business on Red Bud Road. Upon arrival, the officer noticed three Hispanic males on the top of the building and fresh spray paint seemed to be on the top of the building walls.
The minors had red and black spray paint on their hands which matched the fresh spray paint on the walls. All three were placed in handcuffs and identified.
In one of the minor’s backpacks, the officer located a bottle of Smirnoff watermelon vodka, and in one of the other’s backpacks, a metallic spray paint can was located. Four spray paint cans were located on the top of the roof.
A juvenile intake officer was contacted and was advised to turn them over to their parents. All three were placed under arrest and taken to CPD, where they were turned over to their legal guardians.