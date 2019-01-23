Mincey donates stuffed animals to young patients

Each year, Brittany Mincey and her mother, Cindy, collect stuffed animals to be given to pediatric patients through the Brittany Foundation. They recently delivered the toys throughout the community to AdventHealth Gordon, Gordon County Fire Department stations and other local organizations that give back to children in the Gordon County community.
“We'd like to thank Brittany for living the example that it is truly better to give than to receive,” said Amy Jordon, the chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “Her selflessness is an inspiration.”