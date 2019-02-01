The Georgia Council on Aging is requesting $10 million in the state government’s 2020 budget to expand a state program, Home and Community Based Services, which helps elderly Georgians stay at home.
Executive Director of the Council Kathy Floyd said there are many elderly Georgians who are forced into nursing homes before they’re ready. In 2016’s fiscal year, Floyd said, 500 older individuals were forced into nursing homes, which actually costs the state more than necessary.
Floyd said the HCBS has a waiting list with almost 7,000 elderly individuals across the state who applied to get funding from the program, but there aren’t near enough financial resources. And furthermore, Floyd said the program got funding two years ago and the list was cut from 12,000 to the current 7,000.
In response to the council’s request, Gov. Brian Kemp is recommending around $1.8 million to be in his budget proposal for HCBS.
“We were happy Gov. Kemp recognized the need and put $1.8 million in the budget,” Floyd said. “It would help around 1,000 people come off the waiting list.”
The list, Floyd said, is entirely based on need and financial situation, so while it might change and some might shift up the list based on circumstance, the numbers on the waiting list will stay essentially the same until funding is provided.
Floyd said the council is satisfied that Kemp has shined a light on the need of funding for elderly citizens. Yet, they also want to ask the state house and the senate to put more money in the budget for HCBS.
To take everyone off the waiting list the executive director said would require over $13 million for the program, which would then distribute resources to health servers across the state.
And while these requested funds might seem to be threatening the success of nursing homes, Floyd says it’s exactly the opposite.
“Nursing homes are focusing on people with greater needs, but we are talking about people who aren’t ready for nursing care. It’s a different population,” Floyd said.
So if Kemp’s budget passes, then the money would go directly to HCBS (as the council is only an advocacy-based organization) and would be used for different things, such as a meal, a break for caregivers, in-home assistance or even providing resources for an individual to attend adult day care, said Floyd.
“It’s not just the right thing to do, and it’s not just want folks and families want, but it’s also much cheaper to keep people in their homes,” Floyd said. “There’s more skilled care for the individuals than what’s provided in nursing homes.”
Floyd said this money would be going down to the local level, supporting hundreds of providers across the state and elders in rural areas. She also said Gordon County lost an excellent political representative with the death of John Meadows, a man she said was without a doubt a supporter of aging issues.
According to numbers gathered by the Area Agency on Aging, Gordon County currently has 10 elders on the waiting list to get in-home services or personal assistance. If they are not taken off the waiting list and provided with the help they need, some of them might be unnecessarily forced to move to nursing homes.