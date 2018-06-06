State School Superintendent Richard Woods provided detailed information to school districts today regarding $16 million in bond funding available to help schools enhance student safety.
The funding was appropriated by the Georgia General Assembly this year. Every local school district will receive a base amount of $25,000, and the remaining $11.5 million will be allocated based on the amount of students enrolled in each district.
State law requires districts to use the funding for improvements or refurbishments to a district’s physical footprint (for example, fencing or security doors) and/or equipment which can be capitalized (for example, security camera systems).
This effort is part of a broader, comprehensive approach to school safety that includes deep conversations around school climate and culture, statewide partnerships with organizations like the Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency, the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Middle District of Georgia.
“It’s our absolute first priority at the state level to make sure students have a safe, secure place to learn,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “School leaders in Georgia, in partnership with law enforcement and emergency management agencies, are doing great work to keep students safe, and I know these funds will help them go even further to improve school security. I deeply appreciate the leadership of the Georgia General Assembly on this issue and will continue to work with them to address this issue in a comprehensive way.”
Calhoun City Schools will receive a total of $51,815, while Gordon County Schools will receive $68,671.