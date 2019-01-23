Miles wins Ashworth Middle’s spelling bee

Ashworth Middle School would like to congratulate the winners of the 2019 school-level spelling bee. Camdon Miles, a seventh-grader, was the overall winner. Alaina Snow, a sixth-grader, was runner-up.
There were 28 participants in the bee, and it lasted eight rounds. The winning word was “fugitive.” Both students won a one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Online, a Starbuck’s gift card, a Dunkin Donuts gift card and a free slushie.
Camdon will advance to the county-level spelling bee on Feb. 5.