Miles wins Ashworth Middle’s spelling bee

Ashworth Middle School seventh-grader Camdon Miles is the overall winner of the school spelling bee. Sixth-grader Alaina Snow finished in second place. / Ashworth Middle School

Ashworth Middle School would like to congratulate the winners of the 2019 school-level spelling bee. Camdon Miles, a seventh-grader, was the overall winner. Alaina Snow, a sixth-grader, was runner-up.

There were 28 participants in the bee, and it lasted eight rounds. The winning word was “fugitive.” Both students won a one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Online, a Starbuck’s gift card, a Dunkin Donuts gift card and a free slushie.

Camdon will advance to the county-level spelling bee on Feb. 5.