Middle school students learn about marine science on Tybee Island

Eight 4-H’ers and two adult leaders traveled to Burton 4-H Center on Tybee Island for a week of Marine Resources Camp, a specialty camp for middle school students to learn about marine science. The camp was held July 2-6. On Monday, one of the first activities was beach time, where youth had the chance to get in the ocean or sit on the shore. That evening youth enjoyed a campfire and open recreation time with their friends. On Tuesday, youth got to go sea kayaking and paddle boarding all morning. After lunch, the campers went on a marsh trawl, where guides took the campers on boats out in the Tybee marsh and taught campers about the marine life in the area. Following that, the campers got to enjoy shopping for souvenirs and ice-cream on Tybee Island. Night activities included beach sports, sand castle building, and a dusk walk on the beach. The following morning was spent at the beach and then campers got to learn about marine ecology, with classes on amphibians, turtles, and snakes, as well as crabs, fish, and alligators. The youth also got to dissect a shark, identifying and removing its liver, heart, eyes, digestive tract, and reproductive parts. Wednesday night concluded with a cookout and a taste of the sea that included shrimp, fried clams, and crab legs followed by an ice-cream sundae bar and the 4-H’ers watched the Tybee Island fireworks from the Burton 4-H Center dock. Thursday was another full day at the beach, including ocean swim time, sea fishing, and seining. When the campers returned to the 4-H center, they participated in community service and team building activities, followed by the night activities of a talent and variety show put on by the campers and counselors and a picture slideshow of the week. Friday morning was the awarding of the Captain’s treasure chest, which the Red Color Crew, of which Gordon County was a part, won for having the best week of camp.
Attending from Gordon County were Kennedy Chambers, Caitlynne Clardy, Jacob Greeson, Brooke Jones, Hannah Jones, Keegan Mathews, Bailey Stafford, and Paisley Stephens along with adult leaders Allie and Caleb Griner. For more information about camping opportunities, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.