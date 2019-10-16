Michelle Steward, book keeper at Gordon Central High School, was awarded the September 2nd Mile award for Gordon County Schools recently.
Steward received several nominations from colleagues citing her positive demeanor with staff and students as well as her willingness to assist others as primary qualifications for the award.
"She makes a difference in students' lives on a daily basis by being the biggest smile and laugh they'll hear all day, constantly calling out of her office into the hallway to them as they go by, and I've personally seen her stop what she's doing to go wash a pair of shoes for a student in need. None of these 'going beyond things' fall under the duties of bookkeeper, but those are the things that make her an essential part of the heart of GCHS,” wrote Carmen Massengill, GCHS assistant principal, in her nomination.
John Windom, GCHS teacher wrote, "Michelle probably has one of the most stressful jobs in the school. Everyone relies on her at some point, although some of us rely on her constantly. She has an amazing ability to multi-task and an uncanny knowledge of all things administratively related. She is always willing to explain procedures and works tirelessly to ensure that GCHS runs smoothly at all times.”
Steward was surprised with the award in front of the GCHS faculty and was honored by the Board of Education at their October meeting, with a special gift sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse of Calhoun.