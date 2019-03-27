The Calhoun Times welcomes new Sports Editor Michael Baron to its staff.
Baron is a Georgia native. Born and raised in Marietta, he has been a lifelong Georgia sports fan, every team from the Braves to the Hawks to UGA football.
Baron attended the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in sports journalism in 2018. While at ASU, he covered a variety of sports, most recently hockey and baseball.
Baron enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends and talking about the latest in Georgia sports.
“I’m thrilled to be covering Calhoun and Gordon County’s thriving sports community,” Baron said. “I look forward to telling the stories of this community’s young athletes.”
You can reach him by phone at 706-629-2231 extension 6005, or by email at MBaron@CalhounTimes.com. You can also follow him on Twitter -@Michael_Baron96.