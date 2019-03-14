It is a fact that every country will have mice and rats.
The majority of the rodents will live out in the environment such as woods or fields, but there are three species that will live around humans. Those species are the house mouse, the Norway rat and the roof rat. All three of these species are in Georgia and at some point anyone can have an issue with them in their home or on the property.
My article today will be based on a UGA publication by Dr. Mike Mengak, a UGA wildlife specialist with the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.
For starters, I would say 100 percent of people would never like to have a mouse or rat in the home. Rats and mice can carry diseases, can spoil food, eat crops and can eat your stored grains, birdseed and your pet food. Plus, they can get into your trash.
These rodents can also carry fleas and ticks plus the droppings and urine they can leave behind is very unsightly. For the most part, mice and rats will be active at night and will hide during daylight hours. The rule of thumb is if you see one, there are many more that you have not seen. Rats and mice in general will stay near a home base. Our information adds that Norway rats may spend their entire lives in an area that is only 100-150 feet in diameter.
For many people, the house mouse may be the biggest concern. Mice are about 3 inches long not including the tail. I will add that the house mouse will have a naked tail. A rat will be a step up in size and can be a foot long not counting the tail and the Norway rat can weigh over a pound.
Many times a homeowner may realize they are having a rodent problem, but there are signs to look for in determining if you have mice or rats. Droppings is pretty much a giveaway. Mouse droppings are about the size of rice grains and rat droppings are about raisin size. Odor can also be a sign. If you smell a musty or urine-like odor that can indicate mice or rats. I will add that if you hear gnawing or scratching in the walls or attic especially at night that is a sign you have mice or rats in the dwelling.
You may find nests that will consist of chewed paper or cloth maybe in boxes, drawers, toolboxes, basements or attics, according to Mengak. You can check for burrows in the landscape or look for gnawing activity which can be chewed edges with a little hole on items. Look in the food pantry for damage to packages or shredded paper or even tooth marks.
If you determine that you do have a rodent problem, what do you do to fix the situation? First, take away the food source. This can be as simple as making sure trash is in a garbage can with a secure lid. If you have pets, do not leave out uneaten dog or cat food. Our information says a squirrel guard can keep rats or mice from eating from bird feeders.
You also want to remove areas where rats or mice can hide and reproduce. This can mean removing trash, old boards, weeds, brush piles and rock piles for example. We suggest to not pile wood against the home and to store firewood at least a foot off the ground.
Try to close their holes and entrances to the home. Keep in mind that mice and rats can enter a home through openings as small as a dime. Closing the entry holes is a great way to stop rodents from entering the dwelling. You need to keep patio and garage doors closed and seal the openings under doors. You also can cover windows with screens.
Another tip is to keep floor drains tightly sealed. You can use cement or caulk around pipes and wires that are entering the dwelling. Just make sure you are using the correct material for the job. If you cover clothes dryer vents, make sure you are allowing adequate airflow and clean the vents regularly to remove any lint build up that could be a fire hazard. You can seal small holes and cracks by stuffing them with steel wool and then caulk over them.
After you think you are rid of the rats and mice, close any burrows with rocks and dirt. If the burrow is dugout, you will know you still have a rodent issue.
I will add a few things NOT to do. Our information states that sound or flashing lights have almost no effect repelling rats and mice. Ultrasound devices are almost completely useless, according to Mengak. Repellents are generally ineffective too. Mengak adds that taste and odor repellents are not registered for rats and mice.
Fumigants or gas cartridges are to be used only by licensed pest control operators. You should never use fumigants or gas cartridges inside structures or homes where humans or pets will be exposed.
Finally, I will go over more control tips for mice and rats in a future article.