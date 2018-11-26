Two Florida women face drugs charges after the car they were in was pulled over earlier this week after making an improper U-turn, leading to the discovery of drugs by police during a search of the vehicle. Two minors were also in the car.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Ariana Rochae Stephens, 33, and Kathleen Marie Hanna, 58, both of Holiday, Florida, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled substances. Hanna was also charged with improper U-turn, driving on suspended license and no insurance.
On Tuesday around 10 p.m., a Calhoun officer pulled over a gray Nissan Sentra for making an illegal U-turn on Red Bud Road. Approaching the driver’s side window, the officer smelled marijuana, at which point he asked for both of their licenses and if they had any marijuana in the vehicle with them.
Stephens surrendered a bag of marijuana to the officer, and was then handcuffed and put in the back seat of the patrol car. Two juveniles were in the back of the Nissan, and they stood with Hanna as the car was searched. Smoking devices, methamphetamine and a variety of pills were also discovered in the Nissan.
Hanna was also placed into custody, and the two juveniles were turned over to the Department of Family and Children Services. Hanna and Stephens were then transported to the Gordon County Jail. As of Wednesday, both remain in jail pending bond.