Update:
6 p.m. -- Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said a DEA hazmat unit is on the scene at the Calhoun Crossing apartment complex and making entry into Apartment 16 to clean up the contents of a makeshift methamphetamine lab.
The residents of the apartment on Calhoun Avenue, a man and a woman, have been taken into custody, Pyle said. Further information on those arrested will be released at a later time, he added.
Pyle said the goal is to have the apartment cleared within the hour so residents of the apartment complex and homes in the area can return to their residences.
Previously reported:
4:37 p.m. -- Authorities have taken two suspects into custody in connection to a makeshift methamphetamine lab at an apartment on Calhoun Avenue.
4:23 p.m. -- The Calhoun Crossing apartment complex and homes in the area are being evacuated after Calhoun police discovered a makeshift methamphetamine lab at a residence on Calhoun Avenue.
According to the Calhoun Police Department:
The Atlanta-based DEA unit has been called out to respond with a hazmat unit to clean up the lab. Calhoun police is asking everyone to stay away from the area of Calhoun Avenue and Harlan Street "due to the dangers of possible exposure to hazardous material," said Chief Tony Pyle.