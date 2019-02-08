Following a basic traffic stop in which an officer noticed a car missing a tag, methamphetamine and drug-related objects were found in the owner’s newly purchased car.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Rena Ann Edge, 39, of 875 Newtown Road Northeast, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and drug-related objects on Sunday.
Early on Sunday an officer noticed Edge driving a car without a tag and pulled her over. Edge gave the officer her license, proof of insurance and her bill of sale, notifying the officer she bought the car less than a week ago.
Edge was asked where she was going, and said she was headed to a friend’s house to drop off toilet paper. The officer noticed Edge didn’t keep eye contact while talking and her hands were shaking, and asked Edge if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.
Edge looked down at her purse and then back at the officer before saying there was not. The officer asked to search Edge’s car, she said yes, and a clear plastic bag was found in Edge’s pocketbook containing crystal-like substance suspected to be meth.
The officer asked Edge when the last time she used meth was, and she said she used it earlier that day. She also said there was a meth pipe inside her purse.
Edge was placed under arrest, following which a clear glass smoking device was found in her purse, as well as a second clear bag containing meth. The investigation confirmed the car was bought within the week prior to the arrest.
Edge was taken to the Gordon County Jail. She has since been released on bond.