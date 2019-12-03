Fourth-graders at Calhoun Elementary School have been learning to embrace the challenges of reading more difficult texts in their current reading unit of study: "Reading the Weather, Reading the World."
This unit focuses on digging into nonfiction texts to learn about topics of interest, with one of those topics being extreme weather. Students are working in teams to read and gather research on topics such as hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunamis, droughts, earthquakes, floods and other kinds of extreme weather and natural disasters. To help with their research, students engaged in a question and answer session with Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin from West Palm Beach, Florida, via Google Hangouts.
Mauldin is a 2008 graduate of Calhoun High School and served as an on-air weather anchor for several years before going to work for Florida Power and Light as a spokesperson and meteorologist.
Students generated some interesting questions about weather and were excited to use technology to connect with a weather expert more than 600 miles away. Tyler was able to provide both scientific information and personal experiences to help students add information to their research.