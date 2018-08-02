Mental Health the topic at latest Rotary Club meeting

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, Danny Wright, Rotary program chair, introduced Dr. John Beckner, a psychiatrist who spoke about mental illnesses and current treatments.
Dr. Beckner is from Akron, Ohio and graduated from Medical School at North Eastern Ohio and graduated with honors in Experimental Psychiatry from the University of Cincinnati. He has an additional specialty in Treatment in Community Mental Health.
Dr. Beckner has been affiliated with Floyd and Hamilton Medical Centers since 2014.
After the guest speaker’s address, David Scoggins, Calhoun Rotary treasurer, presented Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle with Rotary coins, embossed with the International Rotary symbol and the motto “Service Beyond Self.” These coins will be given to the officers of the Calhoun Police Department.
LEFT PHOTO: Laura Roberson, president; Dr. John Beckner; Danny Wright.
RIGHT PHOTO: David Scoggins; Chief Tony Pyle, Dianne Kirby.