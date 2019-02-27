A pit bull had to be captured by Gordon County Animal Control on Sunday after it was reported the dog bit two men when the exited the RaceTrac at 665 Ga. 53 in Calhoun.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
One man was bit in his right arm and another was bit in the chest area.
The first man told Calhoun police at the scene that he was walking out of the gas station when a pit bull approached him. The dog then lurched at him and bit him on his right arm.
The second man had also been walking out of RaceTrac at the time of the first biting incident. He had seen the dog bit the other man, after which the dog charged after him and jumped up to bit him in the chest area. He went to Floyd Medical Center in Rome after the incident, and went to the Calhoun Police Department to file a report after being released.
Police along with animal control personnel were able to find the dog running along the wood line between RaceTrac and Hardee’s. The dog was captured and its owner called to the scene to be informed of what had happened. The dog was taken to the Gordon County Animal Control facility.