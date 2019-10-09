Two men, one from Calhoun and another from Chattanooga, were arrested by the Calhoun Police Department after a glass smoking device with suspected cocaine was found during a traffic stop, according to reports.
Per CPD and Gordon County Jail records, Jamien Devar Pullum, 33, of 101 Barrett Road, Apt. 11, Calhoun, and Antonio Labron Johnson, 25, of 4424 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee, were both charged with possession of cocaine.
Reports say Pullum was driving on North Wall Street when he made an overly wide turn onto East Line Street and was pulled over. Both Pullum and Johnson, who was in the passenger seat, became angry with the officer, and Johnson repeatedly reached toward the center console of the vehicle.
The officer had both men exit the vehicle, then asked for and was denied consent to search the car. Instead, the officer had a second officer use a K9 to perform "a free air sniff of the vehicle."
Meanwhile, dispatch alerted police that Pullum's license was suspended for failure to appear.
After the K9 alerted positively on the front driver-side of the vehicle, the officer searched and found a clear glass smoking device containing what he believed to be cocaine inside the glove box.
Both men denied ownership of the device and both were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.