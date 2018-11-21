By the time you read this, Thanksgiving will be one day away. You probably already have family staying in the spare bedroom. Extra inflatable air mattresses, the fancy kind, are brought out to accommodate everyone.
Cousins, who don’t get to see each other often, are sitting close together with their electronics in hand playing a game, but on different Nintendo DS consoles. When I was a kid, we played jacks on Grandma Emert’s linoleum floor in her kitchen. She cooked on a wood stove that gave off the most marvelous aromas of the feast to come.
Grandma had an electric stove in her kitchen that was a gift from some of her kids. She stored her pots and pans in it claiming that the food didn’t taste right cooked in that contraption. She could bake the best cakes and pies in that wood stove. Her fried chicken was to die for. Her biscuits made you want to turn flips out in the yard.
Thanksgiving at her house was special. She had two hens roasting in the oven along with sweet potatoes cooking on the stove. Green beans that she had canned in the summer were simmering in a cast iron skillet with white potatoes mixed in. She already had her cornbread dressing mixed up waiting to be baked. Her kitchen enveloped us in warmth. It was a comfort to our souls. I remember one time when Grandma and my mama joined us in playing jacks. What a sweet memory.
Many a time, my mother, daddy, sister, brother and I did not travel anywhere for Thanksgiving. My dad was in the Air Force, and we were stationed too far away from family to travel over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house. Sometimes we’d eat Thanksgiving dinner at the Officer’s Club on the base like when we lived in Morocco. I remember white linen tablecloths with linen napkins and bright shiny silverware. Glasses sparkled. This was a pretty fancy place to a little girl who lived in a one-room apartment in a North African village.
When we were stateside, Mom and Dad prepared the Thanksgiving feast together. Mama baked all the desserts like her homemade chocolate meringue pie. Oh my lord was that good!! It was and still is my favorite pie of all time. She’d also make a coconut cake and a pumpkin pie … all from scratch. Daddy prepared the bird. He and Mom didn’t like turkey, so he’d get a big, fat hen. He also made the dressing, cornbread like his mother’s. He’d add celery, onions, sage, chicken broth and other ingredients. I miss that dressing.
Mom would open a can of cranberry sauce, and I remember it had the ridges of the can imbedded along the sides. She would put it on her great grandmother’s special pink glass plate that journeyed all the way from Ireland when she settled in America. I have that little dish now and use it every Thanksgiving for our cranberry sauce. Hartwell makes it from fresh cranberries and last year even put the jellied sauce in a can so it would have ridges for me.
When our children were young, we’d have Thanksgiving dinner at Mom and Dad’s one year and Bill’s mother’s the next, but once Mom and Dad started moving places too far away to visit easily, we spent Thanksgiving at Mother’s. We’d have such a spread, but the best part of all was when we’d divvy up the leftovers to take home to nosh on the next day. There is nothing better than a turkey sandwich with mayo, lettuce and dill pickles made from the big bird that Mother baked.
One special treat Mother made was her fruitcake. She’d start preparing it in early fall by soaking the fruit with brandy. After about two weeks, the fruit became infused with all that flavor; then she’d put the cake together adding pecans and bake it slowly on low heat. Oh, the aroma!!! Tantalizing.
Once it was done, she’d cool it, soak some muslin cloth in brandy, and wrap the cake in it before she put it in a tightly sealed tin. Every week or so, she’d re-soak the cloth. By the time Thanksgiving came around, the fruitcake was ready. Of all the foods we eat during the holidays, I miss her fruitcake the most.
Jokes are made about fruitcake, but Mother’s was priceless and so tasty that my mouth is watering as I write this.
Nowadays, we have Thanksgiving at our home. We used to have a lot of folk, sometimes close to 30, but times change. People begin to scatter. I’m thankful our four grown kids along with wives and husbands come home. And for the past 16-plus years grandchildren have grown to five. Everyone works together and we have such fun preparing all manner of good stuff to eat. My contributions are my turkey-shaped sugar cookies, asparagus with cheese sauce, field peas, caramel cake and the wassail.
One year, when our oldest grandchild was around the age of 2 and still the only grandchild, we were standing in a circle holding hands getting ready to say grace when we heard a tiny voice start singing “A B C D E V F G…”, the ABC song. It was the best grace ever. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at iryshsmyle@aol.com.