“It happens to everybody.”
“Don’t let it bother you.”
“Just ignore it.”
If an adult ever said any of these things to you, it was likely because you had told them someone at school was picking on you. Or maybe you complained that someone in your neighborhood, perhaps an older child, hit you. Maybe classmates you saw at the mall made fun of your appearance, clothes or hairstyle.
For many generations, bullying was dismissed as a fact of life. Bullied children might have been told not to be so sensitive. And the person doing the picking on, hitting or making mean comments? Well, he or she was “just a bully.”
But over the past couple decades, our knowledge about bullying has increased – and, as a result, our thinking has begun to change. Researchers have not only examined the causes of bullying behaviors, but also the impact of bullying on mental and physical health, academic achievement, family relationships and much more.
One of the things we’ve learned is that a “bully” is not a type of person or personality. Despite how bullies are often depicted in movies, a bully is not necessarily someone who is big, menacing and of below-average intelligence. Rather, bullying describes behaviors (not people) and, truth be told, everyone has the capacity to engage in bullying behaviors.
The website stopbullying.gov, a site sponsored by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), defines bullying as unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance – such as physical strength, access to embarrassing information or popularity – used to control or harm others. The behaviors may be repeated over time and can include verbal, physical, social (or relational) and cyber bullying.
HHS reports kids who are bullied are more likely to experience both physical and mental health effects including depression and anxiety, increased feelings of sadness and loneliness, changes in sleep and eating patterns, and loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy. They may also experience decreased academic achievement and are more likely to miss or quit school.
In addition, while there is no evidence of a direct link between bullying and suicide or violence, some children who die by suicide or resort to extreme acts of violence have had histories of being bullied. In short, bullying always makes a bad situation worse.
Another critical fact we’ve learned is bullying not only has negative effects for those on the receiving end, but also on those who do the bullying, and even those who witness it. Studies have found people who bully others are more likely to abuse alcohol and other drugs in adolescence and as adults, get into fights, vandalize property, drop out of school, and be abusive toward their partners or children as adults.
Likewise, children who witness bullying are more likely to have increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, increased mental health problems including depression and anxiety, and more likely to miss or skip school.
One of the most important things to know about bullying is that we can help prevent it – by teaching our children bullying is always wrong, and by teaching them to intervene when they see someone else being bullied. In fact, nearly 20 years ago researchers found that more than half of bullying incidents can be stopped when a peer intervenes on behalf of the person being bullied.
Instead of teaching our children that bullying “happens to everyone,” let’s teach them they have the power to stop it. Let’s teach them to stand up and say, “Stop! Bullying is wrong!” Bullying harms people, but intervening can help a person, right now. That’s a pretty amazing ability – and we all have it. Let’s start using it and, most important, teach our kids to use it too.
For more information about bullying and how to reduce it, visit www.stopbullying.gov.