Although many individuals access behavioral health treatment services through a community-based clinic, some individuals with severe mental health conditions or substance use disorders may not be capable of using services that require an appointment or are provided at a specific location.
]In some cases, a mental illness or a substance use disorder might progress to the point an individual is in crisis – perhaps becoming disoriented, a threat to him or herself or others, and law enforcement or other intervention may be necessary.
For individuals in crisis, Highland Rivers Health operates three crisis stabilization units (CSUs) that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week as emergency receiving and evaluation facilities. These facilities – in Rome, Cedartown and Dalton – provide medically supervised psychiatric stabilization and acute detoxification. For some people, the CSU is their first point of contact with mental health or substance use treatment services – but it is also their first step on the journey to recovery.
While individuals may stay at a CSU on a short-term basis – typically about a week – many can be stepped-down into outpatient, intensive outpatient or residential treatment services following stabilization. However, not every individual can be discharged back into the community from the CSU – some may be homeless or face housing insecurity, others may simply need additional support and services before transitioning back to living in their community.
Often the weeks or months following stabilization can be critical to individual’s long term recovery. For this reason, Highland Rivers has continued to enhance its transitional support services. This year we have already completed two important new projects and have a third underway.
In June, our agency completed a major renovation to part of our facility on Wateroak Drive in Cedartown (where our Polk outpatient clinic was housed before moving to One Door Polk) to create a transitional bed (T-bed) unit adjacent to the Polk CSU.
The 10-bed transitional unit provides support for men and women who are ready to transition to a community-based setting but do not have the necessary aftercare services or plan in place to be discharged. Individuals in the T-bed unit receive services in the community while appropriate discharge planning is completed.
In that building we also have a 10-bed men’s halfway house – and this fall we will finish renovating a portion the building that houses our Rome CSU on Woodbine Ave. to create a 10-bed women’s halfway house.
In addition to the T-bed unit and women’s halfway house, Highland Rivers also now has an Enhanced Crisis Respite Apartment (ECRA) program in Rome. ECRA provides temporary housing (up to 90 days) for individuals recently discharged from a CSU or hospital or released from jail who are also experiencing homelessness. The apartments can serve up to six persons at a time and are staffed seven days a week.
The program provides a therapeutic environment where services can be offered, while also identifying permanent housing options. Staff work closely with individuals staying at an ECRA to provide referrals to wrap-around services and residential skills training such as grocery shopping, preparing meals, housekeeping duties, laundry, etc., to better prepare for independent living.
Although the T-bed units, halfway houses and ECRA housing are available on a referral basis only – based on an individual’s need – like our CSUs, they are available to individuals in any of the counties served by Highland Rivers.
Recovery is a journey with many phases and it is important for the communities we serve to know that Highland Rivers provides a continuum of services to support individuals in each phase of their recovery – including crisis stabilization and transitional services, residential services, outpatient and intensive outpatient services, and community-based services.
As always, if you’d like more information about the resources we provide in your community, visit our website at http://highlandrivershealth.com.