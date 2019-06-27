Nancy Mejia was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Mejia, who works as an outreach technician in the hospital’s laboratory, was nominated by Celia Holt, director of laboratory services, with the following words: “We have a phlebotomist that is having issues with her Achilles tendon, and she was told that she had to be off of her foot for a month. Phlebotomists do a lot of walking while providing services to the whole hospital, so this created an issue for this employee. Nancy, who works a mid-shift position, came to me and volunteered to swap shifts with the injured employee who works the early shift with morning runs. She did this so that employee wouldn’t have to be on her feet the whole shift. Nancy shows how we are greater as a whole while working together as a team, but most of all, a family.”