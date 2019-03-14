Approaching next week is a special election for Fairmount City Council Post 4, which was left empty after the death of Linda Sledge Johnson. The three candidates running for the post are longtime residents of Fairmount and Gordon County.
Johnson, 71, served as the police commissioner two separate times and started her time with the city in 2008 when she was elected to the city council, said Fairmount Mayor Calvin Watts. While she was beat one term in between 2008 and 2018, she was once again elected to be a council member after a two-year break. Johnson died Sept. 16 due to diabetes-related complications, according to Watts.
The three men who are running each have unique histories of political experience, community involvement and years living within Fairmount limits. And all of them want to serve their city in the best way they can.
Billy Mauldin
Billy Mauldin has lived in Fairmount his entire life, and his name has become especially recognizable after he established Mauldin Trash Services. Mauldin previously served on the Gordon County Board of Commissioners around 1990, and also served on the Fairmount City Council two years ago before he was beat out by Johnson.
Mauldin said he knows Mayor Watts well, and believes that should he be elected to the post, he would be able to work well with Watts and other council members. One specific project he wants to start if elected is remodeling and updating Ed Lacey’s old mill, which stands on the corner of U.S. 411 and Ga. 53.
Mauldin wants to see that corner cleaned up, but he also wants to see Fairmount grow and the council work well together. He feels his prior political experience sets him apart from other candidates and would qualify him to be a good councilman.
Steven McGlamery
Second on the ballot is Steven McGlamery, who moved to Fairmount almost 40 years ago when he married a Fairmount native. And though he wasn’t born and raised in Fairmount, he was still in Gordon County, growing up a short drive away in Calhoun.
When Johnson died, a few citizens approached McGlamery and asked him to run for council, according to him. After thinking about it, he decided to go for it.
Though he doesn’t have any political history, McGlamery is heavily involved in his local community, working with the recreational department, coaching sports teams and volunteering as an umpire at athletic events.
McGlamery has run for office in the past, and though he lost, he does realize that being on the council would be a good opportunity to help Fairmount grow and improve. He has been campaigning by talking to residents, trying to get a pulse on community issues and trying to remain educated on significant problems within the city.
Max Mulkey
With the exception of around 15 years, Max Mulkey has lived in Fairmount for his entire life. And Mulkey decided to run after Johnson died because he was on the council in 2012 before he moved outside of the city limits, which he feels would make him a good contender for the position.
Mulkey said if elected, he would do his best to make Fairmount a great city to live in, attempting to bring in new businesses and improving already existing facilities. and when asked what sets him apart from the other candidates, he had an interesting take.
He didn’t feel like anything set him apart from the other candidates, he said, and that whoever gets elected would do a great job. Mulkey didn’t run for another term after his first two years on the council, particularly because he was moving into county territory. But now he’s back within city limits, is ready to represent his city again and wants to help make it the best it can be.
Election Day for the post will be on Tuesday at the Fairmount Community Center, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of votes needed to win the election outright on Tuesday, a runoff election will take place on April 16. Voters registered at the 874 Fairmount and 11921 Fairmount Highway precincts will be eligible to vote for this election.