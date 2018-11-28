The members of the cast of “Sanders Family Christmas” took a few minutes to answer some questions about the show and their experience. Get to know the people who bring the Sanders Family to life on the Harris Arts Center stage beginning Friday at 7 p.m.
Jeri Dunn
Director Jeri Dunn plays June Sanders, the eldest Sanders daughter known for her “signing” abilities.
Why did you want to be involved in this production?
I love the Sanders Family and the shows Smoke on the Mountain and Sanders Family Christmas. I’ve had the pleasure of portraying all three female roles in this show, but June is my favorite. I’m excited to bring her back to the stage in Sanders Family Christmas.
What will the audience be thinking about in the car as they drive home after this show?
They will be thinking, “That was a darn good show!” and humming some of the songs.
How did you prepare for this role?
Other than learning my lines (crosses fingers), I have studied American Sign Language and tried to put together enough legitimate signs so that June comes across as someone who kind of knows what she’s doing. Emphasis on the “kind of”.
Without giving anything away, what’s your favorite line of dialogue? “I’m not lonely.”
Besides yourself, which actor in this production is going to blow people away?
This production is a showcase of talented singers, actors, and musicians. Our “cousins”, David K Smith, Joseph Blake Evans, and David Hartel are going to blow you away with their expert musicianship.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
Wonder Woman
What’s your perfect Sunday afternoon look like?
Sunday dinner after church, a winning Falcons game, a good nap, and no school on Monday.
What do you do when you’re not doing theatre?
I’m a Pre-K teacher at Red Bud Elementary and an avid photographer.
What’s the last thing you do before you step out on stage / the curtain goes up?
Breathe
Joseph Blake Evans
Joseph Blake Evans, the co-director, focusing on music, plays a mean guitar, banjo, autoharp, mandolin, and various percussion instruments in the show as “Cousin Joseph,” a member of the Sanders Family band.
Who should not come see this show?
If you can’t stand the sight of other people having fun … stay away!
Call someone out by name: Who must come see this production?
I would like to see Eddie Brannon in the audience for “Sanders Family Christmas”… I think Eddie might know a few of these old gospel-quartet numbers and just might be moved to sing along.
What’s the biggest challenge about taking on this role?
Some of the music really pushes me as musician. My background is in traditional southern Appalachian music, so the songs from the bluegrass, country and church traditions are like second nature. But other selections – particularly the carols and the “Christmas Around the World” medley – don’t work in the same way that I am used to a song working from a structural standpoint.
Who do you look up to (as an actor/director/musician/etc.)?
Norman Blake … the world’s best living guitar player lives in Rising Fawn, Georgia.
What’s your perfect Sunday afternoon look like?
Chewing tobacco and yard work
When did you first perform?
Eleven years old ... piano recital at Crane Eater Baptist ... I completely flubbed the little piece I had learned, was absolutely terrified and embarrassed by the entire process … and decided immediately that I had to do it (perform) again as soon as possible because it was the most exhilarating feeling I had experienced.
Taylor Proctor Chavez
Taylor Proctor Chavez portrays the role of Denise Sanders, the youngest Sanders daughter and the girl twin.
What sort of person is going to love this show? Who ISN'T going to love this show?
It honestly has something for everyone. Sanders Family Christmas has music, humor, drama, plot twists, and crazy talented musicians and actors.
What's challenging about this show?
Nailing the monologues!! They're so important to the story arc. Remembering all the lines and delivering them in a way that's meaningful but entertaining is difficult!
Without giving anything away, what’s your favorite line of dialogue?
I just want to be a port in those boys’ storm.
Best scene partner?
All of my cast mates are amazing to work with, but my favorite scene partner is Hartwell. He brings so much energy and humor to Dennis that it makes me proud to be his twin!
Who's going to blow people away?
Again, this cast is AMAZING, but I think everyone will love the addition of Dillon to this show. His energy, acting, and singing voice brings a fun new dynamic to the show.
Who's going to love Denise?
I think every mother who's ever had a teenage daughter will love this character. At 20 she thinks she knows everything but constantly finds herself in shenanigans that makes her mother think "what am I going to do with this girl?" and I feel like every mom can relate to that.
What do I do when I'm not here?
When I'm not here (which isn't very often these days) I'm either teaching pre-k, at church, or with my husband and family.
Funniest person in real life?
Definitely our director, Jeri. She's so witty and sarcastic that she always has me laughing.
First performance?
In life was in 5th grade for our graduation. I don't recall the theme of the show, but I do remember that my costume was a pair of ducky pajamas and that was so awesome to me back then. My first performance with the CLT was last December in Christmas Belles!
David Hartel
David Hartel is a master on the double bass and portrays Cousin Dave in the Sanders Family Band.
What sort of person is going to love this show?
Anyone who loves foot tappin’ hand clapping Christmas Music!
Why did you want to be involved in this production?
I was adopted into the Sanders family, of course I want to be here!
How is this character like you? Different?
I don’t say a lot, but I love to play bass!
How did you prepare for this role?
I’ve been playing the double bass for 42 years, one day I hope to be good at it.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
A musician, but I like to eat, so I had to get a regular job.
What’s your perfect Sunday afternoon look like?
The inside of my eye lids …
Jeff Adair
Jeff Adair brings the character of Burl Sanders back to the stage. Burl is the patriarch of the Sanders family and often has quite a lot to say.
What sort of person is going to love this show?
Lovers of old gospel four-part harmony music, Christmas and carols.
Why did you want to be involved in this production?
I love these shows and characters and I love playing Burl Sanders.
Who should not come see this show?
Haters with a Scrooge attitude.
Who in the show is most like their character?
Me (fun loving, loyal to his family, and kind.)
Who’s the least?
Hartwell Brooks is a total opposite of Dennis (and I mean that in a good way).
How is this character like you?
Fun loving and a he loves to tell a detailed story. Different? He is a farmer and a gas station owner.
What is your favorite character in the show?
Burl Sanders of course.
How did you prepare for this role?
Thought a lot about and remembering my singing, preaching granddaddy.
What do you love about this character?
He is my grandfather made over.
What’s the biggest challenge about taking on this role?
Being very protective of the character because he reminds me of my grandpa and his memory is precious to me.
Besides yourself, what celebrity would you like to see tackle this character?
John Goodman
What did you want to be when you grew up?
Burl Sanders (a singing, preaching, kind and gentleman).
When did you first perform?
Age of 4 on Channel Three Club House our CBS affiliate in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It was like romper room and I was a semi-regular on the show from age 4-8.
When you have a five-minute break during rehearsal, what do you spend that time doing?
Drinking lots of water, this show makes me thirsty.
Who’s the funniest person in the cast in real life?
David Smith (Cousin David on the Piano)
What do you do when you’re not doing theatre?
Crisis Counseling and loving on my puppies.
If you had a magic wand, what show would you do next?
Smoke On The Mountain Homecoming (the third show in the trilogy).
What’s the last thing you do before you step out on stage / the curtain goes up?
I whisper, "I love you grandpa, this one is for you.” *NOTE: I have played Burl Sanders now five times.
Dillon McFry
Dillon McFry joins this production as Rev. Mervin Oglethorpe, the small-town preacher of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and a member of the Sanders Family by proxy.
What sort of person is going to love this show?
Someone who enjoys a good laugh and who is big on family relationships.
Why did you want to be involved in this production?
I've had a desire to perform again ever since I performed in plays in elementary school, as well as in church dramas throughout my early adult years. This story is so much fun to bring to life, and I'm excited to be a part of it.
What makes a good scene partner?
Someone who can improvise with you if something goes wrong. A line is missed, a prop falls, anything that's not "scripted," it's fun to work with people who can roll with the punches and keep going.
Without giving anything away, what’s your favorite line of dialogue?
There's a scene near the end of Act 1 where Mervin screams, "Y'ALL SING!!" It cracked me up the first time I read it and it will be my favorite line to deliver without a doubt.
What do you do when you’re not doing theatre?
I watch movies. Huge cinema fanatic here.
What’s the last thing you do before you step out on stage / the curtain goes up?
Laugh. I don't have any pre-show rituals other than just make sure I'm laughing. To me, if you're laughing, then you're completely relaxed. There's no worries about what's ahead, you're in the moment. Perfect time to hit the stage.
Phil Hayes
Phil Hayes brings the character of Stanley Sanders back to the HAC stage. Quite a bit has happened to Stanley since we last saw him in Smoke on the Mountain.
Why did you want to be in this production?
I first did Smoke on the Mountain in 1994 and I welcome any opportunity to be involved in any Sanders Family musical.
Who should not come see this show?
Anyone who takes themselves too seriously.
What celebrity would you like to see tackle this character?
Jeff Bridges, because he is a great actor, talented musician, and is my favorite.
Which actor is going to blow people away?
Three choices: among the actors, Leanna Wade as Vera, and I think people will be blown away by our outstanding musicians, David K. Smith, Joseph Blake Evans, and Dave Hartel.
What is your favorite stage show?
I would love to be in another production of Fiddler on the Roof.
What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?
I take off my glasses.
Hartwell Brooks
Hartwell Brooks plays the role of the “boy twin” Dennis Sanders. Dennis has made some life changing decisions since the Sanders first visit to Mount Pleasant Baptist.
What sort of person is going to love this show?
All ages! And I really mean that! “Sanders Family Christmas” is a fun Christmas romp. We encourage families of all kinds to come and enjoy themselves.
How is this production bringing something new to the story?
A lot happens in this show. In “Smoke on the Mountain” we are introduced to the Sanders Family and Reverend Oglethorpe. In this sequel we are have known the church members for years and have built a strong rapport. My character, Dennis, was shy when people first met him. Now he has come into his own.
Is it easier to play this character or be yourself on stage?
You know, that’s a good question. I feel like it’s always fun to go into a character and Dennis is no exception. Still, playing him so nervous in the first play did make me feel nervous on stage. It will be nice to play a confident character this go around. I always tend to leave it on the stage and enjoy the separation between my waking life and the character I’m playing.
What’s the biggest challenge about taking on this role?
Besides a couple of musicals in college and forensics in high school, the only time I’ve ever sang in front of people is as my doppelgänger popstar persona in Atlanta. Becoming that stage singer was always kind of like getting into drag with hair and make-up and wardrobe… with this show everything has been stripped down. There’s no backtrack.
I’ve never really had the chance to sing with a band and for over a decade it’s held me back as a singer. I can’t write music, but I can write melodies. I can hear music. When I came into these current productions I found myself overwhelmed by being around people who could sight read music. Over time I’ve begun to learn how to follow certain notes thanks to my kindred spirit and show sister, Taylor Chavez. She’s a proficient trained singer and learning from her has taken this huge challenge and made it a fun adventure. I don’t feel like I’m drowning in foreign symbols anymore. I’m now treading water. I still have my water wings on but thanks to my cast mates and especially the band, I’m getting there.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
Every artist loves this question, right? For as long as I could remember the only thing I’ve ever wanted to be was a performer. You know how people kind of have all these interests in childhood and then those interests kind fade away… that’s never happened to me. The drive to create has only gotten stronger as I’ve gotten older. I’ve had to realize that my journey to success as an artist may take a different, perhaps longer path. Personally, I wanted to come back to Calhoun after college and do something with the Harris Arts Center.
Working on professional film sets in ATL has been awesome, rewarding, and ultimately frustrating. What I’ve learned, and I really want other creatives to know this, is talent and fame are two entirely different things. Working with A-List actors on closed sets has made me realize that Hollywood is an image and a true artist doesn’t stop creating when a casting director doesn’t choose you. So that’s me. I find myself creating and learning.
What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage/the curtain goes up?
This may surprise some people because I’m not known to be the most religious person but the last thing I do before I go on stage is find a quiet place, close my eyes, and say a little prayer to myself. I just kind of tell myself it’s going to be ok and if I mess up the world will go on.
If anybody I know is watching me and they see me mess up they’ll love me anyway. I ask for that same energy for my cast mates, to not be burdened by perfection and to have fun. Then I kind of exhale and open my eyes. This sets me in a good frame of mind and energizes me for the show.
Leanna Wade
Leanna Wade is back on stage in her role as Vera Sanders, the matriarch and backbone of the Sanders Family. Vera loves to quote her Bible verses and her children’s sermonettes are always entertaining.
When did you first perform?
I can't really remember the first time I performed. I was singing in church from the time I was itty, bitty. The first solo song I remember singing was "Midnight Cry" when I was about seven years old. I was so short that the choir director had me stand on a chair to sing, so the congregation could see me.
Without giving anything away, what's your favorite line of dialogue?
"Now, what would you do if you were Santa? I know what I'd do - I'd blister those little elf-behinds till Santa could guide his sleigh with one of their shiny red bottoms! ... Now, what does Santa expect from the elves? He expects them to mind him and do their chores with a good attitude. ... What does the Lord expect from us? Not a thing more."
What sort of person is going to love this character?
Any mother who has had to deal with raising children will love Vera. Vera loves her children very much, but, as you mothers out there know, once your kids become teenagers, they think they know everything. Vera's twins, Denise and Dennis, are the source of much grief for Vera. Denise is trying to be a good girl since she ran off to Hollywood, only to have her dreams of becoming a big Hollywood star crushed by Mr. Selznick. Now, Dennis is running off to fight in the war. Vera's daughter, June, will never run off, but Vera is concerned that June may end up an old maid.
When you have a five-minute break during rehearsal, what do you spend that time doing?
Reading lines. I'm terrible at remembering my lines.
If I had a magic wand, what show would you do next?
Legally Blonde, the musical. For obvious reasons. I'm blonde, I'm an attorney, and I love pink.
David K. Smith
David K Smith (Music Co-Director) joins the rest of the Sanders Family as “Cousin Other Dave” a pianist who just found his way out of the Smoky Mountains after living as a hermit for several years after his last wife ran away with a Yankee peddler man.
What sort of person is going to love this show?
It's easy for most families to relate to the Sanders family. Although they can sing like angels, the Sanders patented "Lovable Dysfunction." They love each other, and they love the Lord, but they love to give each other indigestion. Hence, most of us can relate to them. Even if you've never seen the "prequel," come see Sanders Family Christmas.
Why did you want to be involved in this production?
This is a special cast and band. I have performed the roles of the pastor (Calhoun, 2001) and Uncle Stanley (Cartersville, 2007) in Smoke on the Mountain, but have never been in the Christmas Show. Jeri was gracious enough to let me tickle the ivories along with this "smokin hot" band.
How did you prepare for this role?
My first job was as the saloon pianist at Fort Mountain Frontierland, a tiny little amusement park near Chatsworth. I was 14 and made the grand sum of 2 bucks an hour. The dancers (scantily clad girls from Murray County High School) only made $1.90 an hour. They cornered me one day and asked why I made more than they did. I calmly replied, "I'm with the Union." Actually, that prepared me more for a legal career than a musical one....
What do you love about the character?
The score (written music) is practically non-existent for this show. It has been a challenge and a delight to invent the accompaniment along with our guitar and bass guys. They make a hard job look easy, and we're having a blast. We just hope the audience enjoys it as much as we do.
Besides this one, what's your favorite stage show? That's a tough one, but I'd probably have to say “Pump Boys and Dinettes.” Any show with Joe and Elaine Little was a winner. They are two of the best musicians with whom I have ever worked. Not a one of us could dance worth a toot. I crawled through a closet window to get to the vacuum cleaner to clean up one night during rehearsal, only to be accused of felony trespass by the City Manager the next day. It was a great start to a judicial career. The statute of limitations has expired.
If you had a magic wand, what show would you do next?
Easy. I want to play keyboards for “Rent.”