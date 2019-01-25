On Jan. 15, during the first day of the Georgia General Assembly’s 2019 session, a new resolution to honor a fallen member was read to the assembly by Speaker of the House David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.
In honor of the late John Meadows, the Resolution 5 dedicated the mezzanine located at the southern portion of the state Capitol between the third and fourth floors as the John Meadows Mezzanine.
Meadows, a decorated veteran who served as a Calhoun City Council member, city mayor and eventually a representative in the House and chairman for the powerful rules committee, made a huge impact on his fellow politicians, the citizens he represented and his peers.
Meadows died Nov. 13 after losing a battle with cancer. He died two months after turning 74 and one week after being re-elected for another term as representative. He is survived by his wife, Marie, his children B.J. and Missy, and his grandsons Will, Patrick and Max.
Bert Vaughn, of Calhoun, was invited to the Jan. 15 reading to serve as the Chaplain of the Day for the day’s session of the General Assembly. Vaughn and Meadows, who grew up together and raised their families alongside each other, were longtime friends and Vaughn served as the Meadows’ family pastor for almost 40 years before his retirement.
During the reading of the resolution, Speaker Ralston said Meadows left a footprint not only on Gordon County, but also on the House and Georgia that will never go away.
“He diligently and conscientiously devoted innumerable hours of his time, talents and energy toward the betterment of his community and state,” said Ralston during the reading. “By the example he made of his life, he made this world a better place in which to live.”
The mezzanine in which Meadows’ final legislative office was located will represent his dedicated service and devotion to his community and state. A plaque will be produced and authorized in the mezzanine, designating the place to be in honor of Meadows.
Ralston’s Director of Communications Kaleb McMichen said though he only knew Meadows for a few years, he would tell the representative always did what he thought was right.
“John was very good about discerning right from wrong and sticking to what was right,” McMichen said. “John at times had to be a voice of reason and be the person to say ‘no,’ so he could be tough but he was a teddy bear on the inside. This was a person who cared very deeply, loved very deeply.”
The Meadows family was also present at the session, including the late representative’s three grandsons. Following the reading, they were presented with a copy of the resolution.