McEntire named Georgia Author of the Year

Vickie McEntire, a Calhoun native, won the 2018 Georgia Author of the Year Award in the children’s book category for her second children’s book, “Little Bird & Myrtle Turtle.” Several local authors attended the ceremony, which was held in June at the Kennesaw State University Continuing Education Center to honor the best among Georgia writers for their outstanding literary achievements.
The judge for the children’s book category, Carmen Deedy, says about McEntire’s book, “The tale of a character that cares for an unhatched egg––with surprising results––is not an uncommon theme in children’s literature. Hans Christian Andersen’s ‘The Ugly Duckling,’ Oliver Butterworth’s ‘The Enormous Egg,’ and Emily Gravett’s wickedly delightful, ‘The Odd Egg,’ are among the most memorable of these adoption stories.”
“McEntire’s gentle wisdom in the treatment of this theme is worthy of commendation,” continued Deedy. “When the bird asks its adoptive turtle mother if it belongs to her, her reply is simple, ‘. . . you do not belong to me or anyone else. Your life belongs to the wind under your wings . . .’ These unselfish words reassure the young reader that the turtle, wanting only freedom and happiness for her young charge, is a marvelous parent. And the little bird is fortunate indeed to have her for a mother.”
“I’m humbled to receive this award,” McEntire says. “My hope is this story will get in the hands of many more children and it will inspire them to dream big and achieve their goals.”
The Georgia Writers Association recognizes Georgia’s authors of excellence by presenting the Georgia Author of the Year Awards (GAYA). This year marks the 54th anniversary. The GAYA has the distinction of being the oldest literary awards ceremony in the southeastern United States while reflecting the current publishing world. The GAYA honors both independently published authors and those whose books are published by traditional publishing houses. The GAYA has grown in prestige and participation since its inception in 1964 by the Dixie Council of Authors and Journalists. The GAYA changed hands in 1990 to Georgia Writers Association (GWA), and in 2006, the GWA began a strong affiliation with Kennesaw State University’s Department of Humanities.
McEntire was also chosen as a finalist in the 2018 American Book Fest International Book Awards announced in May. Jeffrey Keen, president and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year’s contest yielded more than 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results. Keen says of the awards, “The 2018 results represent a phenomenal mix of books from a wide array of publishers throughout the world.”
“Little Bird & Myrtle Turtle” was launched with a book signing at Pintage Antique Market (located at 310 South Wall Street in downtown Calhoun) on Dec. 2, 2017. McEntire has donated copies of her children’s books to Jesus Kids Home in Nigeria, Ferst Foundation, Hoosier Hills Food Bank Book Fair, and local school and community libraries.
She credits much of her writing success to the support of the Calhoun Area Writers. The writing group is led by its’ founder, Karli Land, and meets monthly on the third Friday at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in writing is welcome to attend.
“Little Bird & Myrtle Turtle” is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle and at Barnes & Noble.