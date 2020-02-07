Maximum One Community Realtors, a franchise of Maximum One Realty, is announced this week the opening of their third office.
The Downtown Calhoun location, 416 N. Wall St., had a soft opening beginning Monday, and officials say a grand opening celebration will likely take place in March.
Maximum One Realty was founded in 2007 and has grown to over 1,400 agents in 21 offices across Atlanta; this being number 22. This franchise is currently working on a fourth location in Ellijay, slated to open in March.
The franchise Maximum One Community Realtors first opened their doors in Emerson August of 2016 and has seen quick growth; from three agents to currently 89 agents spanning Board and non-Board companies in two current offices — Emerson and Rome — in just more than three years.
Sales volume more than doubled year over year last year, totaling over $89 million.
Numerous awards follow this company as noted in multiple years of the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Top 50, 100 businesses and in 2016 Top 25 Residential Real Estate Firms. The company has made Inc. 5000’s top list for seven years and received numerous Pacesetter awards.
They attribute their growth to strong beliefs in taking great care of their clients, and agents. This means first and foremost, education, in the form of free CE to all agents regardless of brokerage, top of the curve technology tools included so the agent has everything they need to operate successfully in today’s high tech market. The agent model is beyond compare; with a 100% commission structure and overwhelming support from mentored new licensees to seasoned agents getting the best of all.