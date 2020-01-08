“Matilda the Musical” will be presented by the Calhoun High School Performing Arts during Jan. 9-13, 2020.
“Matilda” is an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand and change her destiny. All shows will be performed at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m., except for Sunday's performance, which will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased in advance by visiting www.bit.ly/cpactix or at the door before the show begins. Reserved online tickets purchased prior to the show are $12 and general admission tickets purchased at the door are $10.