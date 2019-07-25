Christian Marycz is officially a Brewton-Parker Baron. The graduated senior put pen to paper at a signing ceremony at Gordon Central High School on Wednesday.
“It’s been a long ride,” Marycz said. “I’m truly blessed to be able to play at the next level. I’ve put a lot in. It’s amazing to be able to play and I’m just incredibly grateful.”
Warriors’ head basketball coach Derrick Broom said the Barons are getting a hard-working, reliable individual.
“He’s always willing to learn, always willing to work hard,” Broom said. “That’s why he’s going to Brewton-Parker, because of his work ethic.”
Broom also noted the importance of Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) coach Michael Atwater and his assistance in getting student athletes like Marycz noticed.
“I think more high school coaches need the help of AAU coaches to help their players that might not be highly-touted recruits,” Broom said. “(Coach Atwater’s) done a great job with his program. Without his help, there’s no telling where Christian could’ve gone.”
Marycz said one of the aspects that stood out during his visit to Brewton-Parker was the positive and supportive atmosphere around the basketball program.
“As soon as we walked into the gym, the coach … came up and he introduced everybody,” Marycz said. “Then we got to play with everybody. He had all the players already there. When we played with them, everyone was just real supportive, always encouraging each other and it just kind of clicked.”
Outside of the basketball team, Marycz noted the tight-knit environment of the private institution’s campus.
“Everyone’s real close with each other and it just seems like more of a family than anything,” Marycz said.
Marycz played basketball at Gordon Central all four years. In his senior year, he averaged 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.
“You get noticed by your work ethic,” Broom said. “You get noticed by the work you put in. What you do during the summer when no one’s looking around, and Christian has put in that work. Brewton-Parker is getting one heck of a ball player and I think he’s going to be help their program tremendously.”
Last season, Marycz scored a season high 23 points in a game versus Armuchee. Broom said he will miss Marycz’s on-court leadership.
“I look at him as a son,” Broom said. “He became a true leader this year and he really stepped up in that category. (He’s) somebody that’s wanting to … do whatever it takes to win. We’re definitely going to miss that.”
Marycz said he will miss playing basketball for Coach Broom and the Warrior Nation.
“I’m definitely going to miss (Coach) Broom because he’s always pushed me and he’s taught me … never take the easy way,” Marycz said. “I’m going to miss playing at Gordon Central because this is my home. This is where I grew up … (and) played the last four years. There’s nothing like playing in front of your home crowd.”
Marycz said, upon arriving at college, he wants to improve upon his willingness to listen.
“I was hard on him because I knew what he could do,” Broom said. “I think sometimes, he was afraid to go out of his norm and try something different, and when he finally did, he was able to excel.”
Marycz said he is most looking forward to the new experiences and competition that comes with college and collegiate athletics.
“Our region was pretty good, but I’m ready to get out and play people from different areas,” Marycz said. “Being out away from my family is definitely going to be a little tough, but I think it’s going to be worth it.”
Brewton-Parker College is located in Mount Vernon, Georgia, about halfway between Macon and Savannah. The Brewton-Parker Barons are members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.