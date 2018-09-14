Marveling at College – Weekend in the Classic City

Weekend in the Classic City, hosted by Georgia Collegiate 4-H Club, provides youth in grades 9-12 the opportunity to learn more about higher education and life as a college student. The event, held October 19-21 on the University of Georgia’s campus, offers youth the chance to explore:
• College search process
• Applications
• Preparation for college life
• Financial aid and scholarships
• Student life and campus organizations
Students experience workshops, a campus tour, eating at a university dining hall, exploring dormitory living, and experiencing firsthand the University of Georgia. The schedule includes a club fair, group games, a student life panel, college trivia, a keynote speaker, and a service project.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, September 26 and the cost is $110. Registration includes Friday and Saturday night lodging, Saturday breakfast and dinner (lunch on their own in downtown Athens), Sunday breakfast and an event t-shirt. Participants will also be given a chance to visit the UGA bookstore and buy any UGA memorabilia. For more information or to register for this conference, please contact Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.