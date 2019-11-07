Maria Zamora was announced as the new coordinator for Family Connection of Gordon County at Thursday's Interagency Council meeting.
Zamora previously worked as the board president for Latinos for Education and Justice Inc. (LEJO) and as a Spanish language interpreter in schools and for Family Connection. In her role with LEJO, Zamora worked with local organizations and agencies like the New Echota Rivers Alliance, AdventHealth Gordon and Highland Rivers Health.
"I am very excited about the new position. I can't wait to get started," Zamora told the council on Thursday afternoon.
She takes the place of former Family Connection coordinator Vickie McEntire, who vacated the position early last month. McEntire now works as a media account executive at WJTH Radio Station.
In other business, the Interagency Council also participated in a collaborative puzzle game through which they practiced working in partnership with others. This was meant to be both a learning activity and an opportunity for members to have some fun with one another.