March madness has taken on a whole new meaning as Kathy Johnson, the president and chief executive officer of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, leads by example and positions the Chamber for a successful year with first-quarter participation in a series of forums, seminars and professional development conferences. Board members Marcus Williams with Synovus and Linda McEntire with Mohawk Industries, as well as staff members Kim Gallman, Joni Harbin and Nichol Linn will follow her lead.
Nichol Linn, administration and project management with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, attended the Winter Chautauqua Altogether Tourism conference in Carrollton, Georgia in early March. Guest speakers at the event included Judy Randall, owner of Randall Travel Marketing, and Steve Morse, the dean of the McCamish School of Business at Reinhardt University.
Randall is a researcher who has spent over 25 years capturing the voice of the customer. She has conducted comprehensive visitor research studies for over 150 small, medium and large destinations. She is one of the most respected speakers in the travel industry. Morse is an economist and expert in hospitality and tourism. His presentation focused on the economic impact tourism spending has on jobs, local taxes, and local worker incomes and payroll; how tourists generate state and local taxes saving each Georgia household on taxes; and how tourism assets add to the quality of life in the region that accelerates both economic development and job creation.
Linn went back to back on March 6, going straight from Winter Chautauqua to her second of four sessions with the Academy of Economic Development. Chamber board members Linda McEntire with Mohawk Industries and Marcus Williams with Synovus joined Linn for the course.
The Georgia Academy for Economic Development was started in 1993 by a consortium of public and private organizations involved in economic development. The program is designed to enhance community leaders’ skills and knowledge so that more communities in Georgia may remain or become successful. Over 6500 Georgians have graduated from this program, which is supported by over twenty statewide organizations, with facilitators, coordinators and program management provided by Georgia EMC, Georgia Power, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
On March 6, Johnson delivered opening remarks and welcomed attendees from across the region at the Planning & Zoning Directors Conference at the Gordon County Agriculture Center. Chairman of the Chamber Board and Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley, City of Calhoun Planning Commissioner Don McGinnis, City of Calhoun Planning Commissioner Joey Moore, Gordon County Planning Commissioner Jerry Lovelace, and Gordon County Zoning Administrator Ursula Richardson were among the fifty-three attending directors. The Gordon County Convention & Visitors bureau distributed amenity bags to each guest.
Johnson will spend Thursday in Cartersville for the 2019 Georgia Logistics Summit-Regional Forum at the Clarence Brown Conference Center. The event will focus on the latest supply chain innovations, specifically regarding Murray County’s Appalachian Regional Port. Northwest Georgia is home to the latest inland port and is an integral part of Georgia Port Authority’s inland port strategy to keep freight moving. Chamber Board Member Brent Reynders with M&S Logistics also will attend the forum.
During the forum, Georgia Port Authority Terminal Manager Wesley Barrell will conduct a virtual tour of the Murray County Appalachian Regional Port, including an overview of the terminal, followed by comments from a panel of experts.
Friday will find Johnson in Atlanta, where she will participate the Georgia Housing Conversation hosted by Georgia Power at the Georgia Aquarium. Availability of affordable housing for Georgia’s workforce is an important issue across the state and all industries.
“We’re grateful that Georgia Power has taken the lead in raising awareness and starting conversations on the subject topic, understanding that affordable housing is necessary to attract and grow the sustainable workforce that companies and communities need for long-term success,” said Johnson. “Gordon County shares statewide concerns about drawing and retaining a quality workforce.”
The Georgia Housing Conversation will include four sessions, two of them moderated by Executive Director Sarah Kirsch and two moderated by Katherine Moore with the Georgia Conservancy. Those sessions are “The Need for Housing in Georgia, The Barriers to Building Housing, The Design of Housing, and The Financial Resources for Housing.”
Membership Director Kim Gallman and Director of Communication Joni Harbin will represent the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce at the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) Staff Conference at the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown, Georgia. The GACCE event is an opportunity for chamber executives and staff members to meet and exchange ideas to promote and support their communities. It provides information relevant to all chamber employees and to the everyday operation of the chamber.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.