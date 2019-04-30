A Line Street resident woke up to the sound of another man in his home after the suspect triggered the alarm at the home early Tuesday morning.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Brandon Paul, 23, of 638 Baxter Road in Calhoun, was arrested on a felony burglary charge after he was found by police hiding in a bathroom at the home around 4:17 a.m. Tuesday.
Gordon County 911 received a call from the homeowner around 4:10 a.m., telling dispatchers there was someone in his home. Two officers arrived at the home minutes after and during a search of the home found Paul in the bathroom.
The homeowner told police he was woken up by the house alarm and could also hear footsteps coming from inside. Security cameras at the home captured video of the incident, which police reviewed. The video shows Paul walk onto the front porch and enter the home through the front door. Paul later told police that he lived at the home and “was hanging out in his bedroom.”
Paul remained in Gordon County Jail without bond on Tuesday.